Med Crude-Weak margins, exports weigh on diffs

GENEVA, March 15 (Reuters) - Price differentials on Russian crude in the Mediterranean fell on Thursday following a sharp drop in Urals in the Baltic the previous session, with traders citing weak refining margins. Litasco offered an 80,000 tonne cargo at dated minus $2.40 a barrel for loading at Novorossiysk between 25-29 March. Prices in the north fell by nearly $1 relative to dated Brent the previous session due to low refining demand as well as signs of higher exports from the Politsh port of Gdansk. Traders may divert up to 300,000 tonnes of Urals crude to the Baltic port of Gdansk in March from German and Polish refineries, which are suffering from a glut of oil and weak refining margins, traders said on Wednesday. A trader said on Thursday that Mercuria will load an additional 100,000 tonne cargo for end-March, adding to the bearish supply picture. This could not be independently confirmed. On Thursday, Statoil sold a 100,000 tonne cargo to Total at dated minus $2.85 a barrel for loading 31 March-4 April. This was 10 cents below the previous session. There was no public discussion on sweet grades in the Mediterranean on Thursday. Turkish state-owned oil firm TPAO has sold 600,000 barrels of Azeri Light crude to be loaded from a Black Sea port of Supsa via tender, traders said. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by William Hardy)