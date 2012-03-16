Med Crude-Urals weakens to lowest since mid 2011

GENEVA, March 16 (Reuters) - Russian Urals crude eased further on Friday, reaching the lowest level since the middle of 2011, as traders said they refused to believe that an improvement in refining margins this week was sustained and could help boost demand. The grade from the world's largest oil producer has seen a sharp drop in differentials in recent weeks as worries about supply disruptions from Iran helped push oil futures to a 10-month high, which in turn drastically reduced the profitability of refining. In the Platts window, Gunvor offered a 80,000-tonne cargo in the Mediterranean at dated Brent minus $2.60 per barrel, some 20 cents weaker than quotes on Thursday, but could not find buyers, traders said. Vitol offered a 140,000-tonne cargo in the Mediterranean at dated minus $3 per barrel but also failed to find buyers. "I need to see a bit more weakening (in differentials) before I can start buying," a trader with a major European refiner said. "Margins have of course improved but people are keen to see this sustained for at least a week or 10 days to start buying the idea that something is improving fundamentally," he added. There was no activity in the Urals market in the Baltic on Friday but the release of a quarterly schedule could lead to a further easing of differentials, traders said. Russian oil exports from the Baltic are set to rise by 23.5 percent in the second quarter from the first quarter, according to a draft schedule, traders said. The jump will mainly happen on the back of a launch of a new Baltic port of Ust-Luga, which will export 3.6 million tonnes or 290,000 barrels per day while the main port of Primorsk would export 18 million compared to 17.5 million in the first quarter. "It looks of course bearish but let's wait and see if Ust-Luga will be able to finally load this first cargo," one trader said, referring to multiple delays at the port, the launch of which has been postponed from November 2011 due to technical reasons. Supplies via the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk will remain largely flat in the second quarter at 10.7 million while supplies to Poland and Germany along the Druzhba pipeline will decline, the schedule showed. A separate schedule for CPC Blend showed loadings from the Black Sea will rise in April by as much as 18 percent to 83,040 tonne per day from 70,300 tonnes in March, probably also leading to the weakening of the main Kazakh export grade. The result of the tender by Indonesia's Petral to buy May loading crude has not yet emerged, traders said. The firm was looking to buy light sweet barrels from Libya, West Africa or Asia Pacific. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Anthony Barker)