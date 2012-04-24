Med Crude-Urals prices ease, Azeri firms

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Russian Urals prices eased on Tuesday after Monday's Surgut tender level pushed prices up on large Urals cargoes in the Mediterraenan by nearly $1.00, while Azeri Light continued to firm in contrast with the lacklustre demand for alternative Libyan and Algerian grades. The full May Urals programme is expected this week and exports could stay high as in April, due to some continued maintenance and repairs at some Russian refineries. The window was dominated by buyers who failed to attract selling interest. The lack of a full May loading programme was also a deterrent to firm offers. In the Platt's window, Eni bid for a 100,000 tonne Urals cargo loading May 4-8 from Primorsk up to dated Brent minus $2.40. The refiner also bid for an 80,000 tonne Urals cargo loading May 8-12 up to dated Brent minus $1.85 cif Mediterranean. Japanese trader Itochu bid for an 80,000 tonne urals cargo loading May 15-19 at Augusta up to dated Brent minus $1.75. But no deals were concluded. In tender news, the result of Rosneft's Ust Luga tender for 700,000 tonnes of Urals loading from Ust Luga had still not emerged on Tuesday. In sweet grades, Azeri Light continued to strengthen on tight supplies and has reached dated Brent plus $4.10, according to traders. Azerbaijain more generally will be reducing extraction rates of its vast reserves to extend the duration of its production. Kazakh CPC Blend was holding at dated Brent minus $1.00 with still plenty of cargoes left in May, traders said. Prices on Algeria's main export grade Saharan Blend could sink further below dated Brent. "There is too much sweet in the market," said the trader,"I would not be surprised if it fell below minus 20 cents, I would not even buy at 20 cents below dated in this market." At least one major was still offering a mid-month 550,000 tonne cargo of the grade. The May OSP for Saharan Blend is expected to emerge later this week. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)