Med Crude-Urals supported by Greek tender

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Spot trading in the Mediterranean crude market remained thin on Monday while Russian sour Urals might find support from an prompt Greek import tender. Differentials on 80,000 tonne cargoes improved to discount of about $1.20-$1.30 a barrel late last week from about discounts of about $2.80 a barrel in early April, which was the lowest in about 11 months. URALS * There was no bid or offer in the trading window. * Hellenic Petroleum has issued tender to buy 80,000 tonnes of Urals crude for prompt delivery, traders said on Monday. * The company is looking for 80,000 tonnes of the sour crude for delivery to Pachi Megara or Thessarloniki in May 10-20, traders said. The tender closes on Tuesday. * Traders said Hellenic was resuming the normal pace of Urals purchases. * "They are doing monthly tenders, timing is about right," a trader said. "I think it is coming back to their normal pace." * Hellenic could not be reached for comment. * Late in March, Hellenic bought a cargo of Urals for the first time in many months, having relied on imports from Iran as credit issues had made it difficult to buy crude oil on the spot market. * Prior to that, Hellenic would buy Urals by issuing tenders once or twice a month. * Many European oil companies have started cutting back on Iranian crude imports due to difficulties to process payment and secure shipping insurance ahead of the EU embargo, which will become effective on July 1. OSP * Algeria's state oil company Sonatrach set the May official selling prices (OSP) at dated Brent flat for its main export grade light sweet Saharan Blend crude, the company said. * The price was dropped by $1.10 a barrel below the April OSP. Recent spot trades of May loading cargoes sunk below dated Brent, near two year low. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, additional reporting by Julia Payne, editing by William Hardy)