FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Med Crude-Trade thin, sweet weak on ample supply
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 2, 2012 / 5:26 PM / 5 years ago

Med Crude-Trade thin, sweet weak on ample supply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Trade in the Urals crude market
remained thin for a  second day on Wednesday due partly to
holidays in Russia while the open arbitrage from Northwest
Europe to the Mediterranean pushed up differentials.	
    Sweet barrels came under further pressure with prompt offers
from Libya and overhang of Nigerian sweet crude.	
    	
    URALS	
    * There were no bids or offers in the public window.	
    * One cargo has been heard sold in the Baltic at dated minus
$1.50 a barrel for delivery to the Mediterranean, about 10-20
cents higher than Tuesday.	
    * At least one seller said demand was increasing.	
    * One trader said 80,000 tonnes were placed in the
Mediterranean at around dated minus $1.50 a barrel. But that
could not be confirmed.	
    * The closely watched tender result from Greece's Hellenic
Petroleum was not yet clear. The company was looking to buy
80,000 tonnes of Urals for prompt delivery.	
    * Tanker fixtures showed 100,000 tonne tanker Minerva Lisa
was booked by Unipec from Primorsk for loading on May 14.	
    	
    LIBYA	
    * Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) has issued a tender
to sell up to 750,000 barrels of crude oil, which is ready to
load any day, traders said on Wednesday.  	
   * NOC is offering blends of Sarir, Messla, Amna and Sertica.
The two 375,000 barrel cargoes are ready to load any day during
May or June, they said.  	
   * The tender closes on Thursday and prices should be
submitted on free-on-board (fob) basis, they said.  	
	
    RUSSIA OIL DATA	
    * Russian oil production edged down 0.3 percent to 10.33
million barrels per day (bpd) in April, to its lowest this year,
after Gazprom trimmed output due to a refinery
maintenance closure, energy ministry data showed on Wednesday. 	
    * But its seaborne crude exports rose 9 percent in the same
month. 	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Keiron Henderson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.