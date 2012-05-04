Med Crude-Urals calm, soaring margins may support

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Trade in the Urals crude market froze f or a fifth straight day on Friday with traders saying a rout in the futures market was putting off buyers and sellers from undertaking deals, while soaring refining margins might give support next week. Brent crude futures fell by over $4 per barrel on Friday or over 4 percent as an abrupt slow-down in U.S. hiring soured economic sentiment, while technical triggers intensified selling. The slump in the futures market should in theory help improve refining margins next week and thus boost interest in physical grades such as Urals. But the steepness of the fall kept most players on the sidelines on Friday. "No one wants to stick his head out when the flat price falls so sharply," one trader said. An improvement in refining margins together with the end of the maintenance season in Russia is expected to support Urals throughout May, but the sentiment might be soured by abundance of supplies from the world's largest oil producer. Russia will increase Urals exports from the newly built Baltic terminal at Ust-Luga to 1.9 million tonnes in June from 1.6 million tonnes scheduled for May, pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Friday. A spokesman for the company declined to elaborate. Russian exports schedules for June would not appear until the last 10 days of May. In Azeri Light, the loading programmes are expected next week. Saudi, Iranian and Iraqi official selling prices are also expected to be announced within the next week in a move to help determine Urals' dynamic for the rest of the month. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Alison Birrane)