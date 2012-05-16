Med Crude-CPC hits two year low, Urals strengthen

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Spot differentials for Kazakhstan's main export crude oil CPC Blend sank to a two-year low on Wednesday, due to depressed naphtha margins while Russian Urals continued to find strength in a tight Mediterranean market. In the Platts window, Gunvor bid for a 100,000 tonne Urals cargo loading June 1-5 up to dated Brent minus $1.45 cif Rotterdam, but no seller emerged. Also in the window, Eni sold an 80,000 tonne cargo of Kazakh CPC Blend to BP at dated Brent minus $1.45 cif Mediterranean. The differential has not been this low since May 2010. Naphtha cracks, which have fallen to a 7 month low, were to blame for the fall, traders said. Only one Urals cargo is left in May, several traders said, which is supporting spot differentials. "There is a lack of supply now," one trader said, "Margins were abnormally good at the start of the month, especially for Urals." The lack of supplies to the Czech Republic via the Druzhba pipeline has added further support to the market. Czech refiners have been forced to buy volumes from the Black Sea for delivery via the Italian port of Trieste. "The purchase of two-three Suezmax is a great support for the market," a Mediterranean trader said. Around a $1 price gap remains between the north and south, opening a rare arbitrage opportunity. Urals in the Mediterranean were around dated Brent minus 30-40 cents and climbing, traders said. Eni and Repsol were among those taking fresh volumes of Urals from the Baltic to the Mediterranean, several traders said. Preliminary, Black Sea supplies are roughly the same as this month, which should continue supporting the grade, traders said. Four cargoes with 80,000 tonnes and three with 140,000 tonnes loading June 1-6 from Novorossiisk are in a preliminary schedule. In Northwest Europe, 13 cargoes are scheduled from the Baltic port of Primorsk loading June 1-6 and three from Russia's newest oil terminal Ust Luga loading June 1-5. The full programme is expected on Monday. "From the preliminary June programme only one Aframax cargo is up for sale (on the spot market)," one Russian trader said Greek refiner Hellenic Petroleum awarded its buy tender for an 80,000 tonne cargo of Urals for May 25 to early June arrival, one trader said, despite an increasingly worrying political and financial situation in Greece since fresh elections were announced to take place mid-June. The European Central Bank has stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks, adding to fears Greece may leave the euro zone. Surgut tendered two 100,000 tonne Urals cargoes from Primorsk for June 1-2 and 4-5 loading and one cargo from Ust-Luga loading June 3-4. TNK-BP tendered 140,000 tonnes from Novorossiisk for June 4-5 loading, traders said. The tenders close May 17. Iraqi Basrah Light has staged a come back in the Mediterranean with more than usual being offered into the region, owing to favourable May and June official selling prices (OSP) and strong Urals prices, several traders said. More than usual Iraqi Kirkuk was also said to be on offer for June. Premiums to the June OSP were at 10-15 cents, one trader said. (Reporting by Julia Payne and Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by William Hardy)