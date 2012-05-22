Med crude-Urals succumbs to pressure of cheap sweets

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Spot differentials for Russian Urals fell in North West Europe and the Mediterranean with the downward pull of unusually cheap sweet grades, despite the end of the turnaround season ushering in new demand. "Sweet crudes are very weak so they are putting some pressure on sour grades," said one trader. "Plus the Brent (futures) market is backwardated, which does not help." The Platts window was very active on Tuesday after four deals were concluded. In the North, three 100,000 tonne Urals cargoes changed hands. Gunvor sold one to Unipec at dated Brent minus $1.85 loading June 4-8, Shell sold a June 3-7 cargo to Total at dated Brent minus $1.90 and finally, Total sold a June 11-15 cargo to BP at dated Brent minus $1.55 cif Rotterdam. In the south, Vitol sold a 140,000 tonne Urals cargo to Unipec loading June 4-8 at dated Brent minus $1.20 cif Mediterranean. Mediterranean Urals prices dropped sharply as May tightness eased after a few end month cargoes struggled to find homes in the last few days. Differentials for 80,000 tonne Urals cargoes also fell sharply. An 80,000 tonne cargo previously offered at near dated Brent flat on Monday, was re-offered on Tuesday at around dated Brent minus 85 cents, another market source said. Urals exports in the first ten days of June are expected to be 1.9 million tonnes from Novorossiisk, 1.025 million tonnes from Primorsk and 700,000 tonnes from Russia's newest terminal Ust Luga, according to a preliminary schedule seen by Reuters. An 80,000 tonne cargo of Siberian Light with Lukoil is expected to load June 2-3. In sweet crude grades, differentials for Kazakh CPC Blend weakened further after hitting two year lows mid month. A deal was concluded below the last window deal of dated Brent minus $1.45, several traders said. The grade was now around dated Brent minus $1.60-$1.70 cif Mediterranean, a third trader said. Cheap sweets already attracted some additional Asian demand in May and one trader expects even more interest to surface for June, potentially reversing the downward price trend. Offers on Azeri Light held steady at around dated Brent plus $3.00 cif Mediterranean for cargoes loading in early June. Libyan grades remained weak with one major heard offering a June cargo of Es Sider at around dated Brent plus 40-50 cents. (Reporting by Julia Payne, Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Anthony Barker)