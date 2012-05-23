Med crude-Urals drop in well supplied market

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Spot differentials for Russian medium sour Urals dropped on Wednesday, extending Thursday's losses, as poor margins and plentiful supplies of alternative grades, sour and sweet, eroded demand for the favourite sour. Steeper backwardation at the front end of the Dated Brent swaps curve, mirroring futures, has further diminished refining returns, market sources said. Several Urals cargoes were offered in the Platts window loading from the Baltic port Primorsk and the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk but none secured any buying interest. Three 100,000 tonne Urals cargoes were offered in the North. Statoil offered one loading June 2-6 down to dated Brent minus $2.40, Glencore another loading June 4-8 at dated Brent minus $2.30 and Shell a third cargo loading June 3-7 at dated Brent minus $1.95 cif Rotterdam. In the South, Gunvor offered an 80,000 tonne Urals cargo loading June 8-12 down to dated Brent minus $1.30 cif Mediterranean. "At the front of the curve, refiners are more or less covered with earlier loading or alternative sours, especially Iraqi" one trader said. Trade of sweet crude grades remained subdued but Azeri and Kazakh CPC were still under pressure in a market full of sweets, including a June overhang of West African crude, which has been slow to clear. In tender news, Statoil won Polish refiner PKN's tender for a 100,000-tonne cargo for June 7-9 delivery to its Lithuanian refinery at Butinge. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)