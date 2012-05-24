Med crude-Mediterranean Urals, sweets weaken

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Spot differentials for sweet grades fell on waning U.S. and Asian demand, worsened by naphtha and gasoline margins while Russian Urals weakened in the Mediterranean but held largely steady in North West Europe. Two Urals deals were concluded in the Platts window, market sources said. In North West Europe, Glencore sold a 100,000 tonne cargo to Gunvor at dated Brent minus $2.40 cfr Rotterdam loading June 4-8. Statoil offered a 100,000 tonne Urals cargo loading June 3-7 but withdrew at dated Brent minus $2.00. BP bid for a 100,000 tonne Urals cargo loading June 14-18 up to dated Brent minus $2.60. Both cargoes were from the Baltic port of Primorsk. In the Mediterranean, Gunvor sold an 80,000 tonne cargo to Vitol at dated Brent minus $1.50 cif Augusta. A recent spate of deals could indicate that differentials on the grade are starting to bottom out after a steep decline over the past week. "There has been a stand-off between sellers and buyers, but I think it's bottoming out now," one trader said. A larger-than-usual volume of Iraqi Basrah Light and Kirkuk has been arriving in Europe in May and June rather than crossing the Atlantic, which has finally weighed on alternative Urals. More Basrah Light in particular is heading to North West Europe. At least one refiner has taken its May cargo there instead of the usual U.S. destination. The full June programme for the Black Sea loading Urals is set to be 3.605 million tonnes. In sweet grade news, Kazakh CPC Blend continued to lose ground on poor naphtha and gasoline margins, compounding ample sweet crude supplies. Naphtha prices tumbled to the lowest since December 2010 and gasoline is under pressure as the usual summer trans-Atlantic arbitrage remains shut. Eni sold a cargo of the grade loading in the second decade of June below dated Brent minus $1.70 cif Augusta. Algeria's state oil company Sonatrach lowered its June official selling price for its main export grade light sweet Saharan Blend to dated Brent minus 50 cents. Spot differentials for the grade remained firmly lower. A June loading cargo was offered at dated Brent minus $1.00 on a fob basis, one trader said. Another market source pegged the grade at around dated Brent minus $1.25. "There is no interest (in the grade). Little is going to the U.S. and East, so guess it's being dumped on Europe," another trader said. Azeri Light was said to be sold out in the first ten days of June, differentials still hanging below dated Brent plus $3.00 cif Augusta. In tender news, Surgut announced a sell tender for a 140,000 tonne Urals cargo loading June 10-11, closing on Friday. (Reporting by Julia Payne, Additional reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, Jessica Donati; editing by Jason Neely)