Med crude-Azeri weakens, Urals slightly stronger
May 31, 2012 / 5:06 PM / 5 years ago

Med crude-Azeri weakens, Urals slightly stronger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Mediterranean sweet crude grades
weakened further on Thursday due to ample supply with Azeri
Light hitting its lowest level since mid-March.	
    Russian Urals prices strengthened a notch as traders said
the market was supported by an anticipated tightness in supply
in the Baltic in June.	
    "The Baltic Urals programme is short and you also have
(Poland's) PKN returning with purchases after being absent in
May," a trader with a major said.	
    "In the south, prices will be supported by the lack of
Iranian oil and the fact that the Czechs are buying again from
the sea because of lower pipeline supplies," he added.	
    In the Platts window, BP bid for June 19-23 cargo of Urals
in the Baltic at dated Brent minus $1.90 a barrel, some 10 cents
stronger than price indications earlier this week.	
    BP also bought a cargo of Azeri Light at plus $2.45 a
barrel, 30 cents weaker than previous price indications.	
    Some sweet grades in Europe, such as Kazakh CPC, have fallen
to an all-time low over the past weeks.	
    "It will be interesting to see how this weakness and glut
play out and whether oil starts leaving to Asia," one trader
said.	
    In tender news, Surgut offered to sell three cargoes from
the Baltic port of Primorsk loading June 14-15, 15-16, 23-24.	
	
 (Reporting by Julia Payne,  Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb
Gorodyankin; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
