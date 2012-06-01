FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Med crude-Urals strengthens in Baltic on short supplies
June 1, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

Med crude-Urals strengthens in Baltic on short supplies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Russian Urals crude strengthened
in the Baltic on Friday as traders cited a short June export
programme as the main reason for supporting the grade.	
    "It is clear that the north will be short of Urals in the
second part of June. On the other hand, you still have barrels
available so it is not all bullish," a trader with a major Asian
firm said.	
    Surgut was believed to have sold three Urals June cargoes at
around dated minus $1.50, which would be some 30-40 cents
stronger than previous price indications. 	
    Shell and Gunvor were believed to have won the cargoes but
that could not be confirmed.	
    Oil firm Bashneft was believed to have agreed to fill one
vacant slot in the Baltic port of Primorsk on June 22-23 but
some 9 slots still remained to be allocated, increasing the
market's perception of short supplies.	
    In the Mediterranean, Shell offered a mid-June cargo in the
Platts window at dated minus $1.40 a barrel but could not find
buyers as traders said the offer was too strong.	
	
 (Reporting by Julia Payne,  Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb
Gorodyankin; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

