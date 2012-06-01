Med crude-Urals strengthens in Baltic on short supplies

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Russian Urals crude strengthened in the Baltic on Friday as traders cited a short June export programme as the main reason for supporting the grade. "It is clear that the north will be short of Urals in the second part of June. On the other hand, you still have barrels available so it is not all bullish," a trader with a major Asian firm said. Surgut was believed to have sold three Urals June cargoes at around dated minus $1.50, which would be some 30-40 cents stronger than previous price indications. Shell and Gunvor were believed to have won the cargoes but that could not be confirmed. Oil firm Bashneft was believed to have agreed to fill one vacant slot in the Baltic port of Primorsk on June 22-23 but some 9 slots still remained to be allocated, increasing the market's perception of short supplies. In the Mediterranean, Shell offered a mid-June cargo in the Platts window at dated minus $1.40 a barrel but could not find buyers as traders said the offer was too strong. (Reporting by Julia Payne, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)