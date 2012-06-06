Med crude-CPC Blend weakens further

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Spot differentials for Kazakh CPC Blend weakened to a new low on Wednesday as naphtha margins continue to fall and two cargoes were added to the June loading programme. Tengizchevroil will have an additional two cargoes in June, market sources said, and differentials for the grade were said to be close to dated Brent minus $3.00 cif Mediterranean. A major recently bought a cargo at dated minus $3.00, several traders said, but the loading dates were too prompt to accurately reflect the market, which is still considered to be slightly above that level. Glencore was the winner of Rosneft's sell tender for 540,000 tonnes of Kazakh CPC Blend loading July to September, several market sources said. The trader has a contract to supply Greek refiner Hellenic Petroleum with the grade. Libya's state oil company NOC issued its July official selling prices (OSP) far earlier than usual, around 20 days, in order to assuage traders that the new levels would reflect the weak sweets market, according to an NOC official. NOC has had problems allocating its July cargoes and some June cargoes are still unaccounted for. Traders have complained for some time that Libyan crude grades were overpriced, maintaining premiums while alternative Algerian Saharan Blend and CPC Blend fell to reach all time lows. NOC dropped the price on its main export grade, Es Sider, to dated Brent plus 30 cents. In the Platts window, Gunvor sold an 80,000 tonne Urals cargo to Lukoil at dated Brent minus $1.95 loading June 21-25. Russian Urals prices edged lower in the Mediterranean but held steady in the North. Rosneft issued a sell tender for 1.5 million tonnes of Russian Urals from Ust Luga for July through September delivery. The tender closes June 7. Saudi Aramco raised its July OSPs on its heavy grades but lowered them on its lighter ones, leading to the narrowest Light/Heavy spread premium to the Mediterranean since October 2010, said JBC Energy consultancy in a report. The report attributes the changes to the upcoming Iranian oil embargo, which will start when demand for sour grades reaches its peak in summer. Meanwhile, the lower prices on light grades reflects the glut of sweet crude, meeting poor gasoline and naphtha margins. (Reporting by Julia Payne and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by William Hardy)