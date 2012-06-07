Med crude-Urals strengthen in North

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Spot differentials for Russia's main export grade, medium sour Urals, strengthened in North West Europe as rising post-maintenance demand combined with lower June supplies. In the Platts window, Gunvor bid for a 100,000 tonne Urals cargo up to dated Brent minus $1.60 cif Rotterdam loading June 17-21. BP bid for a 100,000 tonne cargo up to dated Brent minus $1.70 loading June 28 to July 2. Neither bid elicited any selling interest. Vitol offered an 80,000 tonne Urals cargo in the Mediterranean at dated Brent minus $1.40 cif Mediterranean loading June 18-22. Urals differentials strengthened further in North West Europe owing to a shorter June programme as Russian producers kept more crude for their own refineries coming out of maintenance. Mediterranean Urals held steady but remained under pressure from more Iraqi crude on offer in the region. Iraqi Kirkuk and Basrah Light are being offered at hefty discounts to the June official selling prices (OSP). The market was as low as $1 off the June OSPs for both grades, several traders said. "Basrah indications are at a robust discount to the OSP," one trader said. "Generally speaking the sour market is long and differentials are widening." June exports of Iraqi Basrah Light are expected to be 2.027 million barrels per day (bpd), according to a preliminary loading schedule seen by Reuters, slightly below the initial May programme of 2.162 million bpd. In sweet grades, around five June-loading cargoes of Kazakh CPC Blend were still available, one refiner said. Levels on the grade kept declining and were below dated Brent minus $3.00, several traders said. On top of an additional two cargoes in May and weak naphtha margins, maintenance at Vietnam's 135,000 bpd Dung Quat refinery until end-June has added further downward pressure on Mediterranean sweets. The maintenance freed up a significant amount of light sweet Asian crude, around 6-7 million barrels, according to one refiner. As a result, Asian buyers did not take advantage of the European sweets glut in June, letting differentials slide to record lows. Levels for Algeria's light sweet Saharan Blend have fallen below dated Brent minus $2, several traders said. A couple of June end-month cargoes were still said to be available. Libyan Es Sider has also given a weak performance, according to one lifter of the grade, after it traded at around dated Brent flat, far below its June OSP of dated Brent plus 85 cents. In tender news, Rosneft extended the deadline for its latest sell tender as it was not satisfied with the bids it received, several market sources said. The tender is for 1.5 million tonnes of Urals from Ust Luga loading July through September. (Reporting by Julia Payne, Additional reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Jane Baird)