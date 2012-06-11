Med crude-Urals falls further, Iraq raises OSP

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Spot differentials for Russia's main export grade, medium sour Urals, fell in the Mediterranean on Monday as traders said the outlook for supplies remained comfortable. In the Platts window, Litasco sold an 80,000 tonne cargo in the Mediterranean to Shell for June 21-25 delivery at dated Brent minus $2.15, some 5 cents below Friday's deal and 20 cents below earlier indications. Vitol offered a 140,000 tonne cargo for June 21-25 delivery at dated Brent minus $1.90, but no buying interest surfaced. Traders said a rise in crude oil prices from Iraq's main Basra terminal in July to all buyers did not reflect sentiment in the market. Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO) raised Basra Light crude for European customers to dated Brent minus $4.40 versus $4.50 below the benchmark last month. "I think they were caught between the Saudis, who increased prices, and Russian crude, which is falling," said one trader. A second trader also attributed the price increase for Basra Light to the Saudi move, noting that the lighter Kirkuk grade OSP had in fact been cut. "We at least buy the heavier grade to stretch bitumen production and maybe fuel oil production," a second trader said, listing reasons for demand prospects to be better for the heavier grade. Iranian and Syrian crude grades were preferred for bitumen production but are no longer available to most Western companies because of sanctions. Bitumen demand reaches a peak in the summer. In sweet grades, traders said a cargo of Azeri Light oil exports from the Georgian port of Supsa was still available, and the market was little changed from last week at around dated Brent plus $2.75. Traders said the cargo was on offer at dated Brent plus $3.00. Exports of Kazakhstan's main crude oil grade, CPC Blend, is expected to be 2.525 million tonnes, or about 635,000 barrels per day, in July, according to a preliminary loading programme seen by Reuters. At least three cargoes of the light sweet crude, which is trading at record lows of around dated Brent minus $3.50 as the European market is flooded with rival grades, were still on offer for June. More light sweet crude is due to be offered soon. Traders said they were waiting for Tunisian state-owned oil company Etap to issue a July tender for light sweet Zarzaitine. The announcement was expected last week, but traders said they were still waiting for the company's July plans. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; additional reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Jane Baird)