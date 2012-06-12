Med crude-Urals stronger as margins rise, exports may fall

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Russian Urals crude strengthened on Tuesday as refining margins improved following a decline in Brent oil futures and as some traders cited concerns that Russia may reduce oil exports in June. "There are some fears in the market that Russian June exports could be trimmed further as people rushed to (pipeline monopoly) Transneft to cancel some volumes to avoid paying high export duties," one trader from a Russian major said. Russia's June duty on crude oil exports was calculated based on monitoring of Urals prices between April 15 and May 14, when it averaged $114.18 per barrel versus the current $95. Keeping exports high would mean huge losses for oil firms, which may seek to postpone shipments until after July when the new duties come into force. In the Platts window, Eni bid for a 80,000-tonnes cargo in the Mediterranean for June 30-July 4 delivery at dated Brent minus $2.05, some 15 cents stronger than previous bids. In the Baltic, Glencore bought a 100,000-tonne cargo from Shell at dated Brent minus $1.60 for June 24-28 delivery, broadly unchanged from previous price indications. Crude oil futures fell below $98 a barrel on Tuesday on fears the euro zone debt crisis will worsen and hurt the global economy, threatening demand growth, while OPEC is seen likely to keep production levels unchanged. "I think we are heading for some strengthening in sour and even light grades as margins are getting much better," a trader in the Mediterranean said. Most light grades have hit their multi-month and multi-year lows over the past month due to poor demand for naphtha. CPC was still assessed at dated Brent minus $3.50, Saharan Blend at minus $2 and Azeri Light at plus $2.80, traders said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Keiron Henderson)