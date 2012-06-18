FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Med crude-Urals weakens, July plan awaited
#Industrials
June 18, 2012 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

Med crude-Urals weakens, July plan awaited

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Russian Urals crude weakened a
notch on Monday with traders saying they believed the market had
largely found a balance and would need to see full July loading
programmes from Russia before deciding on the next big
direction.
    "The first loading dates for July show some generous
volumes," a trader with a Western major said.
    "July programmes look quite ample so far and generally there
is a good availability of all crude grades around," said a
trader with an Asian major. 
    Final Russian loading programme for July are due later this
week with traders saying they expect volumes to be higher than
in June, when companies refrained from exporting large amounts.
    Russia fixed its June oil export duties based on average oil
prices from mid-April to mid-May before they fell sharply due to
global economic worries. Export duties will be cut from July
making exports more attractive again.
    In the Platts window, Shell offered a cargo of Urals from
the Baltic at dated Brent minus $1.60 a barrel, some 15 cents
weaker than price indications last week. Gunvor offered an
80,000-tonne cargo in the Mediterranean at dated minus $1.40,
which traders said was stronger than the market.
    In tender news, Surgut was selling two cargoes from Primorsk
in the Baltic and one from Ust Luga, also in the Baltic, and
TNK-BP was also selling one cargo from Ust Luga. Results were
due on Tuesday.
    In other grades, CPC remained under pressure from weak
naphtha cracks after hitting an new all-time low last week.
    "People keep calling the bottom but CPC keeps falling," one
trader said.
    Azeri oil and condensate output fell 7.5 percent in
January-May 2012 after repair work last year. 

 (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
