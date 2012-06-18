Med crude-Urals weakens, July plan awaited

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Russian Urals crude weakened a notch on Monday with traders saying they believed the market had largely found a balance and would need to see full July loading programmes from Russia before deciding on the next big direction. "The first loading dates for July show some generous volumes," a trader with a Western major said. "July programmes look quite ample so far and generally there is a good availability of all crude grades around," said a trader with an Asian major. Final Russian loading programme for July are due later this week with traders saying they expect volumes to be higher than in June, when companies refrained from exporting large amounts. Russia fixed its June oil export duties based on average oil prices from mid-April to mid-May before they fell sharply due to global economic worries. Export duties will be cut from July making exports more attractive again. In the Platts window, Shell offered a cargo of Urals from the Baltic at dated Brent minus $1.60 a barrel, some 15 cents weaker than price indications last week. Gunvor offered an 80,000-tonne cargo in the Mediterranean at dated minus $1.40, which traders said was stronger than the market. In tender news, Surgut was selling two cargoes from Primorsk in the Baltic and one from Ust Luga, also in the Baltic, and TNK-BP was also selling one cargo from Ust Luga. Results were due on Tuesday. In other grades, CPC remained under pressure from weak naphtha cracks after hitting an new all-time low last week. "People keep calling the bottom but CPC keeps falling," one trader said. Azeri oil and condensate output fell 7.5 percent in January-May 2012 after repair work last year. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by James Jukwey)