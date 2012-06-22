Med crude-Sweet oil grades recovery proves short-lived

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - A recovery in differentials in Europe's light, sweet oil crude market proved to be short-lived on Friday as some grades extended their slide to multi-month lows, traders said. In the Platts window, Socar offered a prompt Azeri Light cargo at dated Brent plus $2.30, some 25 cents weaker than previous price estimates, but could not find buyers, traders said. Traders also said Algeria's Saharan Blend had recently traded at a new all-time low of around minus $3.50 to dated, Libya's Essider was done at minus $1.50 and Kazakhstan's CPC Blend was heard being priced at around minus $4.15. On Thursday, OMV bid for CPC Blend in the Platts window at dated Brent minus $3.70 but traders said they believed the market was weaker and added the OMV bid might have been an isolated case after it failed to buy a cargo from a trader. "There is so much availability of various sweet crudes in the market," one big seller said. However, another trader said he was expecting some recovery in sweet grades due to renewed interest from Asian buyers. Traders said Indonesia's state run firm Pertamina bought Libyan and Algerian crude via its monthly tender to import August delivery sweet crude, although it did not buy its usual slate of West African crude. Earlier in the week, Taiwanese refiner CPC bought Azeri Light, along with its normal slate of Angolan crude. {ID:nL5E8HL6NU] Russia's Urals crude market was stagnant for a second day running with oil firm Surgut tendering to sell two Urals cargoes. Russia will increase exports of Urals via its Baltic ports by 8 percent in the third quarter as it redirects oil flows to prioritise the new Ust-Luga terminal, a quarterly schedule showed on Thursday. Below are data for planned crude exports via the Transneft system (in thousands of tonnes): Destination Q3 Q2 percent Novorossiisk 10,790 10,700 -0.25 Tuapse 0 180 - Germany 4,917 5,514 -11.8 Poland 3,600 4,800 -25.8 Czech Republic 1,255 1,200 +3.5 Slovakia 1,550 1,300 +17.9 Hungary 1,575 1,720 -9.4 Odessa 0.0 0.0 - Primorsk 17,470 18,300 -5.6 Ust-Luga 6,200 3,600 +70.4 Gdansk 0 0 - Yuzhny 0 0 - China (Atasu-Alashankou) 0 300 - Kozmino 3,615 3,470 3.1 China (ESPO) 3,829 3,743 +1.2 -including Rosneft 2,297 2,246 +1.2 -including Transneft 1,532 1,497 +1.2 TOTAL: 54,801 54,827 -1.1 (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone, Jessica Donati; additional reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)