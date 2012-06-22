FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Med crude-Sweet oil grades recovery proves short-lived
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 22, 2012 / 5:02 PM / 5 years ago

Med crude-Sweet oil grades recovery proves short-lived

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - A recovery in differentials in
Europe's light, sweet oil crude market proved to be short-lived
on Friday as some grades extended their slide to multi-month
lows, traders said.
    In the Platts window, Socar offered a prompt Azeri Light
cargo at dated Brent plus $2.30, some 25 cents weaker than
previous price estimates, but could not find buyers, traders
said.
    Traders also said Algeria's Saharan Blend had recently
traded at a new all-time low of around minus $3.50 to dated,
Libya's Essider was done at minus $1.50 and Kazakhstan's CPC
Blend was heard being priced at around minus $4.15.
    On Thursday, OMV bid for CPC Blend in the Platts window at
dated Brent minus $3.70 but traders said they believed the
market was weaker and added the OMV bid might have been an
isolated case after it failed to buy a cargo from a trader.
    "There is so much availability of various sweet crudes in
the market," one big seller said.
    However, another trader said he was expecting some recovery
in sweet grades due to renewed interest from Asian buyers.
    Traders said Indonesia's state run firm Pertamina bought
Libyan and Algerian crude via its monthly tender to import
August delivery sweet crude, although it did not buy its usual
slate of West African crude.
    Earlier in the week, Taiwanese refiner CPC bought Azeri
Light, along with its normal slate of Angolan crude.
{ID:nL5E8HL6NU]
    Russia's Urals crude market was stagnant for a second day
running with oil firm Surgut tendering to sell two Urals
cargoes.
    Russia will increase exports of Urals via its Baltic ports
by 8 percent in the third quarter as it redirects oil flows to
prioritise the new Ust-Luga terminal, a quarterly schedule
showed on Thursday. 
    Below are data for planned crude exports via the 
Transneft system (in thousands of tonnes): 
   Destination              Q3        Q2     percent   
   Novorossiisk           10,790    10,700    -0.25   
   Tuapse                      0       180      -   
   Germany                 4,917     5,514   -11.8  
   Poland                  3,600     4,800   -25.8   
   Czech Republic          1,255     1,200    +3.5   
   Slovakia                1,550     1,300   +17.9   
   Hungary                 1,575     1,720    -9.4   
   Odessa                    0.0       0.0      -   
   Primorsk               17,470    18,300    -5.6 
   Ust-Luga                6,200     3,600   +70.4   
   Gdansk                      0         0      -    
   Yuzhny                      0         0      -   
   China (Atasu-Alashankou)    0       300      -   
   Kozmino                 3,615     3,470     3.1   
   China (ESPO)            3,829     3,743    +1.2   
   -including Rosneft      2,297     2,246    +1.2   
   -including Transneft    1,532     1,497    +1.2   
   TOTAL:                 54,801    54,827    -1.1   

 (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone, Jessica
Donati; additional reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by
Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.