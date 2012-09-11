Med Crude-Urals predicted weaker as new volumes appear

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Russian Urals crude market froze on Tuesday after a collapse on Monday with traders saying they feared the slump could continue due to an unexpected addition of extra late September cargoes.

Trading sources said Russian crude exports from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk will be 15 percent above the initial September export plan.

Urals crude exports from the port will rise to 3.066 million tonnes from 2.706 million tonnes initially scheduled, while supplies of Siberian Light blend will increase to 240,000 tonnes from 160,000 tonnes, they said.

Traders said LUKOIL and Tatneft will get an extra 140,000-tonne Urals cargo each from Novorossiisk this month. LUKOIL will also deliver an extra 80,000 tonnes of Siberian Light.

The move will reduce the likelihood of arbitrage Urals shipments to the Mediterranean from the Baltic, which is also perceived well supplied in September.

“There is an overhang of Urals in the Baltic as people realise there are quite a few unsold cargoes. But these are the extra cargoes in the Med which will add to the bearish sentiment,” a trader with a major said.

“In that respect, Glencore was spot on when it sold aggressively on Monday,” he added.

Glencore puzzled the market on Monday when it aggressively offered a prompt cargo in the Platts window with traders saying they had thought the European crude market was quite tight.

The mood changed dramatically in the past 24 hour with most traders saying they now agreed the market was long.

“Maybe Glencore knew as early as Monday about those extra cargoes coming out of the Med. Because what they did on Monday doesn’t look crazy 24 hours later,” another trader said.

On Monday, Urals collapsed in the Baltic with Glencore offering a Sept 20-24 cargo in the Platts window down from dated Brent minus $1.65 a barrel to dated Brent minus $2.55 at which point it was bought by Statoil.

It took Glencore an unusually high number of 14 consecutive offers to place the cargo with Statoil.

The deal was done $1.2 dollar lower than the previous deal last week - one of the sharpest intraday drops in Urals differentials ever and the weakest levels for the grade since April 2012.

There was no bids and offers in the Platts window on Tuesday.

Iraq’s Kurdistan resumed pumping crude from an important oilfield on Tuesday after “minor technical difficulties” halted operations on Monday night, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said.

Oil officials from the central government in Baghdad had said the autonomous region had stopped crude flow from the Khurmala oilfield - which generates 75,000 to 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) - since Monday night.

The KRG halted exports in April in a row over payments from Baghdad to companies working in the region. Kurdistan resumed exports in August but said Baghdad had until the middle of September to sort out payments or face another halt in exports.

Traders also said Maersk sold its 1 million barrel cargo of Saharan Blend loading October 8 with a price pegged at around minus 40, some 25 cents stronger than previous deals. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Gleb Gorodyankin and Julia Payne; Editing by William Hardy)