Med Crude-Urals steady, looking for direction

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russian Urals crude differentials were little changed on Friday and traders gave mixed opinions on the directions next week, citing bearish pressure from ample supplies and bullish support from strong refining margins. "There's a lot of crude in the market, including Urals, Basra and Kirkuk," said a trader at a key player in the Med. But several sources said demand for the grade for loading in late October had improved due to rising refinery runs. "Refineries are coming out of seasonal maintenance. The margins have never been so lucrative... We've seen Urals trading at a premium to dated (Brent) not so long ago, when margins were almost at the same level as today," a source with an oil major said. In the Platts window, Vitol offered Aframax Oct. 10-14 loading from Novorossiisk down from dated Brent minus $1.10 per barrel to minus $1.50 per barrel, where it was picked up by Glencore. "I think it's not the bottom, the market can go down further," one Urals trader said. On Wednesday, Vitol sold a SuezMax Urals cargo for Oct 5-9 delivery to Eni at dated Brent minus $1.75 per barrel. On Thursday, Surgut awarded a SuezMax steam from Novorossiisk to trader Talmay at around dated Brent minus $1.75 per barrel, traders said. There was no activity in the Urals market in the Baltic on Friday. Russian state oil major Rosneft invited buyers to bid for 400,000 tonnes of Urals from Primorsk in October. The tender for cargoes loading Oct. 19-20, 21-22, 22-23 and 23-24 closes on Oct. 2. Russia will boost exports of ESPO crude blend from the Pacific port of Kozmino by 300,000 tonnes in November compared to October, to 1.6 million tonnes after the expansion of the Asian pipeline, a loading schedule seen by Reuters showed. The were no bids and offers for Azeri Light AZR-E in the Platts window. Vitol offered an 85,000-tonne cargo of CPC Blend CPC-E loading Oct. 8-12 at dated Brent minus 15 cents but withdrew the offer before the end of the window, traders said.