Med Crude-Urals slips back towards 10 month low

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Differentials on Urals crude in the Mediterranean dipped towards a 10 month low on Friday, reversing the gain in the previous two sessions. Some traders said the arbitrage window to ship Urals to Asia and the United States became thinner than earlier this week. One trader said the arbitrage economics to Asia no longer worked for the company. URALS * In the Mediterranean, Gunvor offered a 80,000 tonnes for April 2-6 loading at dated Bent minus $2.50 a barrel. * Arcadia disappeared from the public trading window, having bid for mid-April cargoes over the past two days. The company bid at the benchmark minus $2.15 a barrel. * Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin officially opened the Ust Luga terminal on Friday after multiple false starts and delays from its initial launch date in November. TENDERS * Surgut sold Urals to be loaded from Primorsk for April 7-8 to Statoil, traders said. This was not confirmed and price details did not emerge. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Keiron Henderson)