Med Crude-Urals slips back towards 10 month low
March 23, 2012 / 5:56 PM / 6 years ago

Med Crude-Urals slips back towards 10 month low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Differentials on Urals crude in
the Mediterranean dipped towards a 10 month low on Friday,
reversing the gain in the previous two sessions.	
    Some traders said the arbitrage window to ship Urals to Asia
and the United States became thinner than earlier this week.	
    One trader said the arbitrage economics to Asia no longer
worked for the company.	
    	
    URALS	
    * In the Mediterranean, Gunvor offered a 80,000 tonnes for
April 2-6 loading at dated Bent minus $2.50 a barrel.	
    * Arcadia disappeared from the public trading window, having
bid for mid-April cargoes over the past two days. The company
bid at the benchmark minus $2.15 a barrel.	
    * Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin officially opened
the Ust Luga terminal on Friday after multiple false starts and
delays from its initial launch date in November.	
    	
    TENDERS	
    * Surgut sold Urals to be loaded from Primorsk for April 7-8
to Statoil, traders said. This was not confirmed and price
details did not emerge.	
	
 (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by
Keiron Henderson)

