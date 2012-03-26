Med Crude-Urals weakens in Baltic on large exports

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Russian Urals crude differentials fell back to their weakest in 11 months after a short-lived improvement last week as a preliminary export schedule from the world's largest oil producer showed on Monday a jump in Baltic loadings. China's Unipec has booked a very large crude carrier Al Shegaya for mid April delivery in a potential sign it would buy several Urals cargoes in the coming days, traders said. In the Platts window, Lukoil bought a 100,000-tonne cargo from Shell for delivery from the Baltic port of Primorsk on April 6-10 at dated Brent minus $3.20 a barrel, traders said. That was some 30 cents weaker than prices at the end of last week and the weakest since May 2011. In tender news, Surgut was believed to have sold a cargo from the new port of Ust-Luga for April 4-5 delivery to Glencore at around the same levels. Seaborne exports of Urals from Baltic ports will rise by 28 percent in April to 7.2 million tonnes compared to March as the launch of Ust-Luga will increase export capacity, the schedule showed on Monday. Ust-Luga, which was launched on Friday, is expected to load 900,000 tonnes of the Russian sour crude blend next month, while Primorsk will export 6.3 million tonnes. The launch will divert some volumes from Germany and Poland as total Russian crude exports were expected to stay flat over the next few years at around 5 million barrels per day. "This could support Urals because if margins stay positive, German and Polish refiners will have to buy seaborne volumes," one trader said. Traders said excess export capacity will give Russian producers the upper hand in talks with refiners in Germany and Poland although many traders have noted that profitability of exports via Baltic ports is currently low due to increases in pipeline fees. Apart from cutting deliveries to Poland and Germany to find extra crude for Ust-Luga, Russian oil firm TNK-BP will also cut supplies to the Lysychansk refinery in Ukraine. Seasonal cuts in Russian refinery runs would also help although traders said they doubted Ust-Luga would be able to load all scheduled volumes in the second quarter. "It is really not clear where crude volumes would be found for Ust-Luga after refinery runs go back to normal after maintenances," one trading source said. Traders also said they were unhappy with profitability of deliveries via Ust-Luga. "From the economic point of view, Primorsk has been recently the worst (destination) and now it is Ust-Luga," one trader said. "The transportation tariff to Ust-Luga is the worst (highest) at the moment," another trader said estimating that export netbacks for Ust-Luga were $1 per barrel lower than for Primorsk. In the Mediterranean, Petraco bid for a 80,000-tonne Urals cargo at minus $2.60 a barrel, in line with quotes last week, traders said. Lukoil offered a SuezMax tanker at dated minus $2.40, which traders said was too high to generate interest from buyers. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by William Hardy)