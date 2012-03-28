Med Crude-Urals rebounds in Med as storm may delay loadings

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials rebounded in the Mediterranean on Wednesday from their weakest since May 2011 as stormy weather at Russia's main Black Sea port of Novorossiisk deferred the release of April loading schedules and raised the prospect of cargo delays. Sources in Russia said the stormy weather could last until the beginning of April, which may prompt the pipeline monopoly Transneft to postpone the loading of some March cargoes into April. In the Platts window, Vitol sold an 80,000-tonne cargo of Urals in the Mediterranean to Petraco at dated Brent minus $2.60, some 15 cents stronger than prices earlier this week, traders said. Vitol also offered to sell a 140,000-tonne cargo at dated Brent minus $2.90 a barrel but could not find buyers, who said they still assessed the discount of smaller cargoes to large ones at around 50 cents, which should value the cargo at around dated Brent minus $3.10 a barrel. In the Baltic, Gunvor offered an April cargo at dated Brent minus $3.10, some 50 cents stronger than prices on Tuesday and could not find buyers. Outside the window, Talmay, Gunvor and Vitol were heard winning one cargo each from the Baltic port of Primorsk from oil firm Surgut, traders said. Prices could not be confirmed but one trader said one cargo was sold at differentials slightly stronger than prices on Tuesday. Also in tender news, Rosneft offered 7 cargoes from Primorsk for loading in April with the tender closing on March 29. It was still not clear who won Rosneft's Ust-Luga tender this week. CPC was believed to be coming under renewed pressure, while sweet and light Azeri was outperforming the market with prices pegged at above plus $3.50 per barrel, a major improvement from below $3 last week. Traders cited good gasoline cracks and interest from buyers in Asia behind the improvement. "Azeri can be exported to many countries. And definitely the composition of the crude allows it to be still very competitive when seasonally there is a change from naphtha-rich grades to gasoline-rich grades," one trader said. Late April Es Sider light Libyan barrels have been offered at around dated Brent plus 50 cents level, which is around 50 cents lower than the official selling prices, one trader said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by James Jukwey)