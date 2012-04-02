FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Med Crude-Siberian Light diffs dive, North Sea offered
#Energy
April 2, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 6 years ago

Med Crude-Siberian Light diffs dive, North Sea offered

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Spot differentials on Siberian
Light crude dived on Monday as traders said some North Sea oil
had been offered into the Mediterranean market.	
    "Supply is really ample here. You can see any kind of crude
oil you can think of. West African, Caribbean, North Sea and so
on," a trader with an oil refiner said.	
    The trader declined to specify the North Sea crude offered
into the Mediterranean.	
    	
    SIBERIAN LIGHT 	
    * Litasco, Russian Lukoil's trading arm, offered 60,000
tonnes of Siberian Light April 12-16 at dated Brent benchmark
minus 55 cents a barrel cif. The offer did not attract buying
interest.	
    * The offer level was about 25 cents lower than the price
assessment late on Friday. 	
    * Some buyers said another sweet crude, Azeri Light, was
assessed at around dated plus $3.30 a barrel.	
    * Azeri Light was assessed around dated plus $3.50 late last
week.	
    * The fall in differentials came despite loading delays and
cancellations of Forties and Ekofisk in April. 	
    	
    URALS 	
    * Urals was thinly discussed in the public trading window.	
    * Russian oil output stood at 10.36 million barrels per day
in March, unchanged from a post-Soviet monthly high in February,
Energy Ministry data showed on Monday. 	
    	
    TENDERS 	
    * Traders said Glencore had been awarded a Uruguay tender,
supplying Urals crude for May delivery.	
    * Surgutneftegas has cancelled tenders to sell a
140,000-tonne cargo from Novorosiisk, 300,000 tonnes from
Primosk for loading on April 21-22, 23-24 and 26-27.	
    * These tenders were to close on Tuesday.	
    * Russian state-controlled oil firm Zarubezhneft has issued
a rare tender to buy Libyan crude for early May delivery,
traders said.	
    * Zarubezhneft is looking for Es Sider crude to be delivered
to the Croatian port of Rijeka, they said.     	
	
 (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by
Dale Hudson)

