Med Crude-Urals prices fall on higher Russian exports

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Spot differentials on Russian Urals crude slumped in Northwest Europe on Wednesday after traders reacted to Russia's addition of five Urals cargoes to its April loading programme announced on Tuesday. These additional cargoes, due to be exported from the Polish port of Gdansk, have added further pressure to an already long market. Discounts on Russia's main export grade, medium sour Urals, widened by 75 cents per barrel after several Urals cargoes were offered in the Platt's window. "The window was teed-up with the Gdansk cargoes," one trader said. On Wednesday, Russia added yet another cargo of Urals to its April programme, bringing the programme to ten cargoes up from nine from its newly opened export terminal Ust Luga. In the window, Total booked Glencore's 100,000 tonne April 22-26 loading cargo at dated Brent benchmark minus $3.55 cif Rotterdam, thereby setting the price on the grade. "Total was interesting, setting the level of Urals. The price could have fallen further", one trader said, "but Total must have had end-user needs". Russian producer Lukoil and Shell also offered 100,000 tonne cargoes both loading April 23-27. Lukoil offered down to dated Brent minus $3.40 and Shell to minus $3.50, traders said. In the Mediterranean, Lukoil briefly offered a 140,000 tonne cargo of Urals at dated Brent minus $2.10 cif Mediterranean. In sweet crude grades, Total bid for a cross-month Kazakh CPC Blend cargo at dated Brent minus $1.25 loading April 28 to May 2 but received no offers. Prices are weak on sweets, said traders, owing to abundant supplies of Libyan and West African grades. The May Azeri Light programme is shorter than April but it was too soon to form a price reference. "Who can tell what will happen with Azeri, the programme is shorter but sweets are weak", said a trader. Trade of May equity and term cargoes of Algeria's main export grade Saharan Blend is just getting started, said a trader, who received a few offers for early May loading cargoes at dated Brent plus 70/80 cents. Buying interest for the grade was closer to dated Brent plus 50 cents. Two cargo of Siberian Light are still available in April, said one trader, but the programme has no yet surfaced. In tender news, Eni won Rosneft sell tender for a 100,000 tonne Urals cargo loading April 26-27 from Ust Luga, traders said. Rosneft issued another tender for a Urals cargo loading April 27-28 from Ust Luga, which is due to close tomorrow. (Reporting by Julia Payne, Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)