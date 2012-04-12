Med Crude-Urals weaken in south on ample supply

By Julia Payne LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Spot differentials on Urals, Russia's main export grade, fell in the Mediterranean on Thursday as weakness in the oversupplied Northwest Europe market weighed on the south. Sellers held on to their Urals cargoes loading from Primorsk. The move was in stark contrast to the knee-jerk reaction on Wednesday to the announcement of additional April loading Urals cargoes, which prompted a flurry of offers. No offer surfaced in the Platt's window for Urals from Primorsk on worries spot differentials would sink even further in a market flooded with crude, said a trader. "There is a stand-off in the market," another trader said. "People are waiting to see where prices will go". Russia's last-minute additions to its April Urals loading programme have collided with already thin demand owing to maintenance season. Only one window offer surfaced in the Mediterranean. Tenergy offered an 80,000 tonne Urals cargo at dated Brent minus $2.55 cif Mediterranean loading April 23-27, without eliciting any buying interest. "Urals are still under pressure in the Northwest Europe; they must go down even lower. I would not be surprised if it hits dated minus $4," a third trader said, adding, "Sellers are struggling to place third decade cargoes". Russia's vast new port and pipeline network, developed over the last few years, is starting to throw refiners for a loop. Buyers in central Europe, particularly in Poland which depends on flows through the Druzbha pipeline, can no longer be certain how they will receive the medium sour feedstock. Globally, the oil market is well supplied, according to the IEA, and is expected to remain so even as Iranian production falls after the EU embargo comes into effect in July. Increasing Saudi, Iraqi and Libyan production will compensate. Outside the window, Lukoil sold a 1 million barrel Urals cargo loading April 23-24. Around three cargoes in the same size remained unsold in the region. The drop in Northwest Europe Urals prices is keeping arbitrage opportunities to the Mediterranean open for the time being. Eni is already taking an end-April loading Ust-Luga cargo to the south. However, the wide price gap between Russian Urals sold from Primorsk in the Baltic and from Novorossiisk in the Black Sea is expected to be short-lived, according to several traders. The overall length is expected to filter to the Mediterranean. In tender news, Surgut issued a sell tender for a 100,000 tonne Urals cargo loading April 28-29 from Primorsk, which is due to close on Friday. In sweet crude grades, one cargo of Kazakh Kumkol is still available for end-April loading. A few 85,000 tonne April cargoes of Kazakh CPC Blend remain, including one cross-month cargo. Trade of May-loading Azeri Light has yet to get underway after no offers surfaced from state-owned SOCAR. Trade of North African grades was similarly subdued in a market also long in sweets. (Reporting by Julia Payne, Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Jane Baird)