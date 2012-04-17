Med Crude-Urals prices rise in Mediterranean

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Russian Urals spot differentials rose in the Mediterranean on Tuesday against European benchmark dated Brent as front-month outright prices ease and refining margins improve. "Urals prices are higher because the front month price is coming off," one trader said. Brent futures fell to a 2-month low on Tuesday, on seasonally low physical demand. Easing Iran tensions after the weekend talks with major powers added further downward pressure. In the Platt's window, Vitol sold a 1 million barrel cargo of Russian Urals to Lukoil at dated Brent minus $2.75 cif Mediterranean. Itochu bid for an 80,000 tonnes Urals cargo loading May 8-12, traders said. Meanwhile, Gunvor offered an 80,000 tonnes Urals cargo loading May 1-5 down to dated Brent minus $2.15 cif Mediterranean without securing a buyer. But with only the first five days of the Urals programme out, buyers were reluctant to commit. "The preliminary programme is out just until May 5 so it is difficult to sell a cargo when dates are not confirmed yet," one trader said. Strengthening Urals in the Mediterranean is making May loading cargoes of Iraqi Kirkuk more attractive. But re-selling has yet to restart now that pipeline and port maintenance at the Turkish port of Ceyhan is complete. In sweet crude grades, prices on Azeri Light firmed on initial trade, according to several traders, up to dated Brent plus $3.70-$3.90. The shorter May programme and some sweet cargoes heading out the region are supporting the grade. Kazakh CPC Blend prices were marginally weaker, said a trader, but trade details did not emerge. Refiners are also waiting for May Libyan OSPs before they start trading cargoes as the high level of previous OSPs was a surprise to the market. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Keiron Henderson)