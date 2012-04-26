Med Crude-Urals strongest since mid-March

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Russian Urals crude strengthened to its highest levels since the middle of March, despite ample supplies, as traders cited renewed interest from refiners coming out of a maintenance season amid good refining margins. In the Platts window, BP bid for a cargo of Urals in the Baltic at dated Brent minus $2.20 a barrel, some 40 cents stronger than on Wednesday. In the Mediterranean, Gunvor offered an 80,000 tonne cargo at dated minus 90 cents, but traders said it was too strong and pegged the market at around dated minus $1.50. "The market is long but dated Brent has weakened, so Urals is strengthening a bit," one trader said. In tender news, Surgut was heard to have awarded two cargoes of Urals in the Baltic to Glencore and one to Talmay. Glencore has thus confirmed its position as a major new player in the Urals Baltic market after winning Rosneft's tender to lift 700,000 tonnes of Urals in May-June. Prices could not be confirmed, but traders pegged them at around dated Brent minus $1.90 per barrel. Surgut also issued a sell tender for two more cargoes of Urals from the Baltic loading at the end of May. Exports of Russian Urals are expected to rise in May versus April. Azeri Light was discussed slightly stronger at around dated Brent plus $4 a barrel after at least two cargoes were deferred from the May loading programme until June. One trader said Exxon had bought 3 cargoes of Libyan Es Sider crude at around the official selling price minus 50 cents. "The sweet market is quite long of everything, not only Libyan," he said. (Reporting by Emma Farge, Gleb Gorodyankin and Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jane Baird)