FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Med crude-Urals freezes, July plan emerges
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 26, 2012 / 5:31 PM / in 5 years

Med crude-Urals freezes, July plan emerges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Trade in Russian Urals crude
froze on Tuesday as traders debated the impact of a fresh July
loading programme released by the world's largest oil producer.
    Russia's July Urals crude oil export plan showed a scheduled
cut in liftings from Baltic ports but traders said actual
loadings could rise due to lower than expected deliveries in
June. 
    The increase was broadly in line with expectations among
traders that the July volumes should be higher than in June,
when companies refrained from exporting large amounts due to
very high export duties.
    "Overall the programme looks heavy," said a trader with a
major oil company.
    Traders also said big tender later this week should
determine the next moves for the Urals market.
    Surgut has tendered to sell two Urals cargoes from Primorsk
for July 9-10 and July 11-12 delivery and Rosneft is also
selling four cargoes from Baltic ports.
    Algeria's state oil firm Sonatrach has cut the July official
selling price (OSP) for its main export grade Saharan Blend to
dated Brent minus $2.95 a barrel from minus 50 cents in June,
the company said on Thursday.
    The record drop reflects falling spot differentials for the
grade over the past month in a market oversupplied with sweet
grades. 

 (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing
by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.