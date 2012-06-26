Med crude-Urals freezes, July plan emerges

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Trade in Russian Urals crude froze on Tuesday as traders debated the impact of a fresh July loading programme released by the world's largest oil producer. Russia's July Urals crude oil export plan showed a scheduled cut in liftings from Baltic ports but traders said actual loadings could rise due to lower than expected deliveries in June. The increase was broadly in line with expectations among traders that the July volumes should be higher than in June, when companies refrained from exporting large amounts due to very high export duties. "Overall the programme looks heavy," said a trader with a major oil company. Traders also said big tender later this week should determine the next moves for the Urals market. Surgut has tendered to sell two Urals cargoes from Primorsk for July 9-10 and July 11-12 delivery and Rosneft is also selling four cargoes from Baltic ports. Algeria's state oil firm Sonatrach has cut the July official selling price (OSP) for its main export grade Saharan Blend to dated Brent minus $2.95 a barrel from minus 50 cents in June, the company said on Thursday. The record drop reflects falling spot differentials for the grade over the past month in a market oversupplied with sweet grades. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by James Jukwey)