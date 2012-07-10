Med crude-Azeri Ceyhan Aug oil exports to fall

(This is late Monday's report) LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Azeri oil exports from Turkey will fall again below 20 million barrels in August in a move traders said could support the grade amid fears over supply disruptions from producers of rival light, sweet grades in Norway and Libya. Azeri oil exports via the Turkish port of Ceyhan will fall to 19.6 million barrels in August, down from 20.75 million barrels in July, traders said on Monday citing a loading programme. "It is a short programme. I was expecting some 24 million next month," said a trader with a major Azeri trader. Another said smaller loading ports in Batumi and Supsa in Georgia could help compensate for the shortage. "We can easily counterbalance that and have net Azeri longer," he added. Three major oil exporting terminals in eastern Libya shut down by political protests at the end of last week restarted on Sunday, and production blocked by the move had resumed. There was little activity in the Platts window, traders said, with Gunvor offering a late July 80,000-tonne cargo in the Mediterranean at dated Brent plus 75 cents but finding no buyers. "I think people are feeling the Baltic is overdone while the Med is quiet and stronger," said a trader with a major. A trader with another major said volumes were still available in the Baltic while in the Mediterranean there might be only one Suezmax and two Aframaxes left to be picked up from the July programme. August early loading dates were not expected before the end of this week. Floods that hit Russia's Black Sea coast have wrought chaos on major road and rail links but pipeline monopoly Transneft said late on Monday rail deliveries of fuel oil towards Novorossiisk have resumed. Novorossiisk also had one of two loading berths shut for the past two days but it was expected to resume shortly with delays amounting to one-two days. Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO) on Monday raised its August official selling prices (OSP) for its two export grades Basrah Light and Kirkuk to the United States, Asia and Europe. (Reporting by Jessica Donati, Julia Payne and Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)