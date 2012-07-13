Med crude-Urals firm in North

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Spot differentials for Russian Urals firmed slightly on Friday in North West Europe and remained supported in the Mediterranean as the effect of the U.S. and EU Iranian oil embargoes is felt. In the Platts window, Rosneft returned for second day bidding for a 100,000 tonne Urals cargo from Primorsk at dated Brent plus 15 cents loading July 27-31. The company appeared in the window for the first time ever on Thursday, several market sources said. No sellers surfaced. Urals differentials in the south were still said to be strong on the back of tight supplies. The July programme is largely sold out with only part cargoes left. "It's all sold out. It's part cargoes changing hands at ridiculously high levels," said one trader. One Italian refiner has started taking Urals cargoes from North West Europe to the Mediterranean in a rare arbitrage movement, taking advantage of the north/south price gap, a trader said. Several cargoes of Iraqi Kirkuk were said to be on offer. Price levels were thought to be at premiums to the August official selling price (OSP) despite delays of 15 days after laycan, several traders said. The restart of a northern Iraqi refinery, after maintenance in the last month, has led to tightened supplies and slowed crude deliveries to the Turkish port of Ceyhan. The Kurdish regional government has progressively lowered the amount of crude it supplies into the stream and has just exports by truck tankers to Turkey. Turkey has begun importing 5 to 10 road tankers of crude from Northern Iraq daily and the volume could rise to 100-200 tankers per day, Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz told reporters on Friday. But the lack of Iranian crude, under full embargo since July 1, and tight Urals supplies has left few alternative medium sour grades in the region. August loading dates for Urals have yet to be surface. "With the current price of Urals, I would say (Kirkuk) is trading at premiums to OSP, even if you have to wait to load," said another trader. "The delays are hurting though, but there are not many alternatives around," said a refiner. The sour crude market is set to tighten even further as Turkey, which still intends to import some Iranian crude, has been struggling to take Iranian in July and will need to seek out more alternatives. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)