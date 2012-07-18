CORRECTED-Med crude-Urals slip, more supply seen in Aug

(Clarifies four CPC Blend cargoes were expected to sell, not were sold, in the spot market, not a tender.) LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Spot differentials for Russian Urals slipped in the Mediterranean on Tuesday as traders said supply tightness had eased and the outlook for August appeared more comfortable. Gunvor appeared in the Platts window with an 80,000 tonne Urals cargo for loading in the Mediterranean over the first five days of August, but despite offering down from 90 cents to 55 cents to dated Brent, no bidders emerged. "In July, the Mediterranean was short. August could well be more balanced," said a trader. August supplies from Russia were widely expected to be higher than in the previous month, with several traders predicting a further decline in premiums for Urals crude in both the north and south. "Today it seems to me there's been a general lowering of expectations for Russia crude oil prices," said another trader, adding that falling refining margins may also have contributed to the view premiums will retreat. Brent futures have been supported in recent sessions by hopes of economic stimulus in the U.S. and in China. The gains have outpaced any gains in product prices, causing margins to decline. Kazakhstan's main export grade, naphtha-rich CPC Blend made a recovery, as differentials to dated Brent rose in tandem with an apparent improvement in demand for naphtha. Maintenance at the Tengiz field expected to reduce the number of CPC Blend cargoes available for export next month was also given as a reason for the recovery in prices. TENDERS * Tengizchevroil (TCO) was expected to sell at least four cargoes of Kazakhstan's main export grade CPC Blend in the spot market, traders said. Details of pricing could not be confirmed, but several traders said the first cargo for loading on August 4-5 had sold above a discount of 40 cents to dated Brent. * A Turkish tender by state-owned oil firm TPAO to sell a 600,000 barrel cargo of Azeri crude for loading in the second half of August was awarded to Unipec at around plus $3 to dated Brent, traders said. * Surgutneftegaz announced a spot tender to sell two Urals cargoes, one from Primorsk and one from Ust-Luga, in August. The tender was expected to close on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Keiron Henderson and Alison Birrane)