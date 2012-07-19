Med crude-Urals slip more, sweet grades recover

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Russian Urals crude fell further on Thursday, as a preliminary loading programme for August showed a rise in exports from two Russian ports, Ust Luga and Novorossiisk. In the Platts window, Shell offered a 100,000-tonne cargo loading August 1-5 from Primorsk in the Baltic at dated Brent minus 20 cents, 5 cents weaker than previous price indications. No buyers were found, traders said. A preliminary loading programme showed exports from Novorossiisk would rise to 1.11 mln tonnes for the first 10 days in August, versus 1.1 mln tonnes in July. Ust Luga exports for the same period were expected to rise to 700,000 tonnes in August versus 600,000 tonnes in July. Surgutneftegas issued a tender for two cargoes from the port of Primorsk for loading on Aug 4-5 and Aug-8-9, due to close on Friday. Sweet grades instead were supported by the prospect of fewer CPC Blend cargoes next month due to maintenance and a tighter naphtha, as exports to Asia have helped trim some of the excess cargoes in Europe. A final programme showed CPC Blend loadings would drop by 11 percent in August due to planned works at the Tengiz and Karachaganak fields in Kazakhstan. No cargoes will be loaded between August 21 and 23 as the CPC pipeline is scheduled to stop for repairs. Long-awaited Libyan OSPs were released on Thursday. Traders were relieved to find the differentials of many key export grades had been slashed, as promised by NOC officials in meetings last month. "Seems that for once, they have taken action in line with where the market is. It's perhaps something they should have done more gradually over the past few months," said a trader. The NOC lowered the official selling price (OSP) on its leading export crude Es Sider by $1.60 for August, according to a NOC price list. The price of Es Sider was set at dated Brent minus $1.30 a barrel for August, down from dated Brent plus 30 cents for July. The price cut was enough to revive demand for Libyan crude, with traders saying buyers had already shown signs of interest in a number of Es Sider cargoes for August. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; additional reporting by Julia Payne and Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by James Jukwey)