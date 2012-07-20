Med crude-Urals falls in North, Libyan trades actively

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Differentials for Russia's main export crude grade, Urals, fell on Friday in North West Europe, on the expectation of a plentiful August loading programme. Meanwhile, the sharp drop in Libyan official selling prices (OSP) for August has reinvigorated trade of Libyan crude. In the Platts window, Glencore offered a 100,000 tonne Urals cargo loading Aug. 1-5 down to dated Brent minus 55 cents. No buyers surfaced. No fresh deals were heard for Urals loading in the Mediterranean but levels remain above the North as the region suffers from the lack of medium sour alternatives. "If there is no maintenance on the pipeline, I expect more cargoes in the North," one trader said, "The South should follow though, unless the Black Sea and East Mediterranean soak up the cargoes." Iranian crude exports to the region have largely stopped with the exception of Turkey, which has encountered shipping difficulties. Delays of up to 20 days on exports of Iraqi Kirkuk have further dented supplies in the prompt. In sweet grade news, differentials for Kazakh CPC Blend loading in August continued to rise due to tight supplies. The August programme is smaller than usual due to planned works at the Tengiz and Karachaganak fields in Kazakhstan. Levels were around dated Brent flat, several traders said, as spot cargoes have been rapidly lapped up. Libyan state oil company NOC slashed its August official selling prices by over $1.00 on key grades on Thursday, which has reinjected life into the Libyan crude market. Cargoes have been selling out quickly, several traders said, a stark departure from the previous months. "These OSPs make Libyan crude by far the refiner's choice," said one refiner. Overall, the grades contain less naphtha than Algeria's Saharan Blend and Kazakh CPC Blend, which makes them more desirable. Naphtha margins have improved in the last month but is still valued at a considerable discount to crude and is one of the least profitable oil products. Traders and refiners have long complained of the wide gap between NOC's prices and tumbling alternative sweets differentials. Saharan Blend and CPC Blend hit record lows in June, falling past dated Brent minus $3.00 and minus $4.00, respectively, while Libya's main export grade Es Sider remained at a premium to dated. Traders lowered their buys of Libyan oil as a result over the last few months. In tender news, Surgut awarded two Primorsk cargoes loading Aug. 4-5 and Aug. 8-9 at around dated Brent minus 25 cents, but winner details did not emerge. (Reporting by Julia Payne, additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Editing by Anthony Barker)