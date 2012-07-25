Med crude-Urals prices diverge, Azeri strengthens

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Urals crude prices in North West Europe edged higher despite a plentiful August programme but eased in the Mediterranean as more crude arrives from outside the region and due to a larger August programme. In the Platts window, Rosneft bid for a 100,000 tonne cargo of Urals up to dated Brent minus 45 cents loading August 6-10. Mediterranean Urals prices were said to be around dated Brent flat, said several traders. The grade is expected to come under further pressure by additional crude coming to the region from the Middle East and Latin America, one trader said. More Saudi crude is coming to Europe as the Asian market absorbs cheap Iranian crude, which is under embargo for EU refiners since 1 July. China's crude oil imports from Iran rose to their highest in nearly a year in June despite tough Western sanctions targetting Iran's oil shipments. China bought about 633,000 barrels per day in June, a fifth, or 110,000 bpd higher than May. The Urals programme for the south is also expected to be more plentiful than July once the full programme comes out, as July loadings were hampered by pipeline maintenance. The Novorossiisk tally is smaller though for the first 15 days in August at 1.63 mln tonnes compared with an initial July programme at 1.7 mln tonnes for the same period. The full preliminary programme for North West Europe already emerged on Wednesday. Exports from Primorsk have been pencilled at 5.705 million tonnes for the full month August, up from July at 5.58 mln tonnes. Ust Luga exports are expected to be 1.8 mln tonnes in August, up from 1.6 mln tonnes in July. On sweets, levels on Azeri Light are rising towards dated Brent plus $4.00, several traders said. Offers were said to be at or above that level, another trader added. The rise is due to in part to a shorter August loading programme as well as demand from Indian refiners to replace Iranian to crude. Kazakh CPC Blend's swift rise could be short-lived. "(Prices) are too high compared with standard refining economics. So my feeling is for lower numbers," said one Mediterranean refiner. More light sweet West African arriving in Europe is also expected to put pressure on the market, particularly on sweets, several sources said. (Reporting by Julia Payne, additional reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by William Hardy)