Med crude-Urals up in north, sweets under pressure

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Spot differentials for Russian Urals edged higher in northern Europe on Thursday, but the move was within reach of recent trades, traders said. The recovery of light sweet crude differentials was expected to be short-lived as an overhang of West African alternatives was due to arrive. Rosneft returned to the Platts window bidding for a 100,000 tonne Urals cargo loading August 6-10 from Primorsk up to dated Brent minus 30 cents. BP offered a Urals cargo in the North down to dated Brent minus 10 cents cif Rotterdam loading August 17-21 but no deals were done. "The price is pretty range bound, it's been around here for a while," said one trader. "The normal flow has returned in the north. July was super short with the restart of Russian refineries and pipeline maintenance." Delays for Iraqi Kirkuk continue to be at least 20 days, which has been buoying Mediterranean Urals prices at around dated Brent flat. Refiners are now incurring heavy demurrage costs, which Iraqi state-marketer Somo is not guaranteed to pay. "Around $28,000-29,000 per day. On an Aframax it makes $1 per barrel demurrage and you do not know if Somo will pay for that," said another trader. Algeria's state oil firm Sonatrach raised its August official selling price (OSP) for its main export grade Saharan Blend to dated Brent minus $1.25 a barrel, up from the July discount of $2.95 a barrel. There was talk that Sonatrach added an extra 50 to 60 cent discount on top of the OSP for term lifters this month, but this could not be confirmed. Eni sold its end August cargo of Saharan Blend, which was one of the last equity cargoes to go. Trafigura was heard offering a mid-month 1 million barrel cargo of Kazakh CPC Blend at dated Brent plus 70 cents on Wednesday but it was unclear whether it traded. "Differentials on the grade have already hit a ceiling," said a third trader. "The last trade was at plus 40 cents, Suez is cheaper than that (Aframax). CPC is coming off because of worsening naphtha cracks and an influx of West African crude," continued the trader. A Surgut sell tender for two Urals cargoes loading August 12-13 and 13-14 in the Baltic will close on Friday. (Reporting by Julia Payne, additional reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by William Hardy)