Med crude-Urals stronger in Baltic, supply seen adequate

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Russian Urals crude strengthened a notch in the Baltic with traders saying the grade would probably trade rangebound next week amid adequate supply and solid demand. In the Platts window, Rosneft continued to bid for a cargo in the Baltic offering to pay minus 10 cents a barrel to dated Brent for an early August cargo. That was 20 cents stronger than its bid on Thursday but it found no sellers, traders said. Surgut was heard having awarded its tenders at dated Brent minus 5-10 cents with one source saying the cargo from Ust-Luga possibly went to Talmay and one from Primorsk to Shell. That could not be confirmed with other sources. Also in tender news, Rosneft offered 4 cargoes from Primorsk loading Aug. 17-24 with the tender closing on July 30. Surgut was also tendering three cargoes from Primorsk for Aug 22-27 with the results due on July 30. Russia's final export programme showed exports from Baltic ports -- Primorsk and Ust-Luga -- will rise to 7.4 million tonnes in August from 7.18 million in July, including 5.6 million from Primorsk and 1.8 million from Ust-Luga. "I think supply is fairly adequate," one trader with a major said. July exports will most likely be lower than predicted in the initial plan as TNK-BP decided against exporting 2 cargoes from Primorsk and a free position from Ust-Luga has never been allocated. August exports from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk will be little changed at 3.30 million versus 3.38 million in July. Tengiz exports from Odessa in Ukraine will fall to 80,000 tonnes from 320,000 in July. Loadings of Tengiz from the Caspian port of Aktau will also fall to 22,000-33,000 tonnes from 319,000 tonne in July, traders said. Sources have said the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan would undergo a major maintenance in the third quarter, which will lead to a reduction of exports including those of the CPC Blend from the Black Sea. Libya is regaining its competitive edge, selling crude to Europe after steeply cutting price formulas to avoid a repeat of the forced production cuts it faced in June because of a stand-off over pricing with buyers, traders say. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Julia Payne, additional reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Anthony Barker)