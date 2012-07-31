FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Med crude-Urals resumes rally, Kirkuk flows to shrink
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 31, 2012 / 5:35 PM / in 5 years

Med crude-Urals resumes rally, Kirkuk flows to shrink

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Russian Urals crude resumed its
rally on Tuesday, after a short pause earlier in the week, as
traders cited solid demand from refiners and problems with
finding alternative sour grades.
    In the Platts window, Rosneft bid for a Urals cargo in the
Baltic for Aug. 14-18 at dated Brent plus 15 cents, some 40
cents stronger than on Monday, but could find no sellers,
traders said.
    "In the Baltic you won't hear any offers lower than (dated
Brent) plus 35 cents. In the south (Mediterranean), it is
probably even worse as most Urals cargoes have been sold out,"
one trader with a major company said.
    Supporting Urals in the Mediterranean were continuing delays
and disruptions in exports of Iraq's Kirkuk crude, which is a
rare alternative to the Russian grade as Iranian barrels have
been excluded from European markets since July due to sanctions.
    A preliminary export schedule for Kirkuk for August showed
volumes are set to plunge to a new low after a dispute between
Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government led to severe
loading delays.
    Kirkuk exports, shipped via pipeline from Northern Iraq to
the Turkish port of Ceyhan, are expected to be 197,000 barrels
per day (bpd) in August, with the first cargo pushed back to
Aug. 13.
    The volume is the lowest in several years, one trader said.
The cargo lots are also smaller than usual at 550,000 barrels
rather than 600,000 barrels.  
    "They have huge delays, so many cargoes were cancelled," one
trader said.
    Kirkuk accounts for a fraction of Iraq's overall exports of
around 2.4 million bpd. Loadings of the grade are typically
prone to disruptions from security and infrastructure problems,
but the dispute has pushed the delays to an extreme.
    Exports of Iraqi Basrah Light for the first half of August
are expected to be around 2.18 mln bpd, a preliminary loading
schedule showed.

 (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Julia Payne, additional
reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.