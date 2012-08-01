Med crude-Azeri weakens, Kurds to resume exports

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Azeri Light crude weakened sharply on Monday and traders said a resumption of exports from the Iraqi Kurdish region will help ease levels for sour grades such as Russian Urals in the Mediterranean market. In the Platts window, trader Socar offered to sell a 600,000-barrels cargo of Azeri Light for Aug 16-20 loading at dated Brent plus $3.30 a barrel but could not find buyers, traders said. Some traders were surprised by the lack of interest at levels which were 70 cents weaker than previous price estimates but others said the cargo was very prompt and the levels reflected a weakening appetite for oil in the Mediterranean. "I think Urals is trending down (in the Med)... and that will pull the Baltic down once we get to the loadings for the last 10 days of August," said a trader with a major oil company referring to healthy levels of Russian loadings at the end of August. "Now the news on Kurdish production ramping back up should help quite a bit," he added. Oil exports from Iraq's northern Kurdistan region will restart in the first week of August at 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), the region's Ministry of Natural Resources said on Wednesday in a bid to end a four-month payment dispute with the central government. Earlier this week, Iraqi Kirkuk exports, shipped via pipeline from Northern Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, had been planned at 197,000 barrels per day (bpd) for August, the lowest in several years, because of the dispute with Kurdistan. The disruptions in Iraqi exports have given support to Urals in the past weeks amid a complete lack of Iranian barrels in Europe due to sanctions. On Wednesday some traders said the strength in the Urals Mediterranean market may still persist. "There is practically no cargoes available until Aug 25 and they have been all placed with the end-users. That means not many will be reoffered on the market. So the market will be a bit abstract, difficult to read but probably keeping its premium to dated," a trader with another major said. More information emerged about a tender by Surgut this week with traders saying two cargoes from Primorsk have been placed with Repsol and one with Talmay for Unipec. TNK-BP's tender from Novorossiisk for a SuezMax cargo was believed to have been awarded to Vitol. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Julia Payne; Editing by William Hardy)