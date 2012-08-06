Med crude-Urals strong, Iraqi exports shaky

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Mediterranean and Baltic crude markets, including Russia's Urals, were quiet on Monday with traders saying sour grades may have found balance for a few days after a rally last week. "Most cargoes have been cleared but demand has also been met pretty much, so people can stay quiet for a few days," one trader said. In the Platts window, BP offered a late August cargo at dated Brent plus 25 cents, in line with the levels seen last week but found no buyers, traders said. Saudi Arabia raised its official selling prices for Europe, reflecting increased demand following the stoppage of Iranian oil exports to Europe because of sanctions. "The price hikes for Europe ... (are) in line with the surging market for Urals. The strong increases are also in line with a deepening discount of ICE BWAVE to Dated Brent, as the latter is propped up by September maintenance at the key Buzzard field," JBC Energy said in a note. Disruption to Iraqi exports continued to provide support to sour grades as an explosion on the Ceyhan pipeline interrupted flows over the weekend. Exports from Ceyhan on Turkey's Mediterranean coast were unaffected because of reserves held at the port, a source at the Iraqi North Oil Company said. Russia expects to load 20 million tonnes of ESPO-blend crude oil, one-third more than this year, in the Pacific port of Kozmino in 2013 after the launch of the second stage of its pipeline to Asia, a spokesman for pipeline monopoly said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by William Hardy)