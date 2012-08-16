Med crude-Urals ease with expected greater Sept supplies

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Spot differentials for Russia’s medium sour Urals crude fell on Thursday in Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean on the expectation of larger September exports.

The steep backwardation on outright crude prices has also been deterring buyers of Urals as well as Azeri Light. End August cargoes of both grades have been slow to clear.

Several prompt August loading Azeri Light cargoes were still unsold, with the last window offer at around dated Brent plus $2.25. Meanwhile, September loading cargoes have already been trading at higher premiums, closer to plus $3.00.

Vitol returned to the Platts window offering a 100,000 tonne Urals cargo at dated Brent flat loading Aug. 28 to Sept. 1. No deal was done.

“I think Urals reached its top. Buyers are not willing to buy at these levels also because refining margins are shrinking,” said one trader.

Brent futures rose above $115 a barrel this week, reaching the highest level in three months.

“Also expectations are that the September (Urals) programme will be bigger and therefore prices should come off,” the trader added.

The September programme is expected to be larger with the start of the maintenance season in Russia.

Mediterranean Urals prices remained stronger around dated Brent plus 60 cents, one trader said. The gap between North and South could be wide enough for some refiners to bring cargoes from the Baltic to the Mediterranean, taking advantage of a rare arbitrage.

Primorsk exports of Urals for the first ten days of September are expected to be 1.2 million tonnes, according to a preliminary loading schedule.

In the first six days of September, 400,000 tonnes are scheduled for Russia’s other northern port, Ust Luga, and 520,000 tonnes for its Black sea terminal Novorossiisk.

In tender news, TNK-BP issued a tender for a Urals cargo loading Sept. 1-2 from Ust Luga, which is due to close on Friday. Surgut is expected to issue a tender tomorrow for several cargoes.

State-owned Indian refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) bought a cargo of Algerian light sweet Saharan Blend through a tender, only the second instance where the refiner has purchased this grade, according to Reuters data. Emirates National Oil Co (ENOC) was the charterer.

The BP-led Azerbaijan International Operating Company (AIOC) cut its oil output by 11.6 percent in the first six months of 2012 to a 5-year low, reflecting work being done to help extend the lifespan of the oilfields.

Output was at 16.8 million tonnes in January-June compared to 19.0 million tonnes a year earlier. Oil output is expected to rise in 2013 thanks to the start of the next stage in ACG’s development. (Reporting by Julia Payne, Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Anthony Barker)