Med crude-Supplies, margins weigh on Urals

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Spot differentials for Russia’s medium sour Urals crude fell further on Friday in Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean as traders mulled the impact of increased September exports and eroding refining margins on distillate products.

Vitol again returned to the Platts window offering a 100,000 tonne cargo of Urals crude from plus 5 cents down to minus 60 cents to dated Brent for loading Aug. 28 to Sept. 1.

This time, a buyer appeared and Rosneft took up the offer at minus 60 cents to dated Brent, opening up the window for arbitrage to the Mediterranean.

“The arbitrage window is wide open,” said a crude oil trader.

In the Mediterranean, Gunvor offered an 80,000 tonne cargo for loading Sept 2-6 down to plus 45 cents to dated Brent, but no bids emerged. This was down from around plus 60 cents to dated Brent on Thursday.

“The mood is very bearish. In September Russian and Mediterranean refineries are stopping for maintenance and differentials have been very strong. Everyone is waiting for the numbers to be re-evaluated,” the crude oil trader added.

Russia’s main export grade hit six-and-a-half-month highs late last week, but in the North prices have shed more than a dollar over the week - falling from about plus 50 cents to dated Brent on Monday.

Lower refining margins have also helped drive a fall in Urals differentials, as Brent has rallied to a three-month high this week.

“The Iran/Israel situation is fuelling the flat price, which is putting pressure on margins and cracks. One of the reasons Urals is coming off,” said another crude oil trader.

Further increases in Brent were curbed on Friday after Reuters reported a U.S. release of strategic stocks was back on the agenda for discussion.

Saharan Blend, however, has recovered this week with one trader saying the last remaining cargoes for September had sold out by Friday.

However, steep backwardation on outright crude prices was continuing to put buyers off Azeri Light, with several prompt August loading Azeri Light cargoes still unsold at the end of the week.

Exports of Iraqi Basra Light are expected to be around 2.14 million barrels per day in August, according to a preliminary loading schedule. The volume is largely on par with the July preliminary programme.

And in tender news, Surgut issued a tender for three 100,000 tonne Urals cargoes, one loading from Ust Luga on Aug 31-Sept 1 and the other two from Primorsk, loading Sept 3-4 and 4-5. The tender closes on Monday. (Reporting by Jessi Donatil; additional reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)