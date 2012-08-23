Med crude-Urals weakens further, rebound seen

MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s main export grade, medium sour Urals, extended its decline on Thursday with traders saying the weakening shall stop soon due to solid refining margins and as prompt cargoes are being sold out.

“Without the big change in refining margins I don’t understand why we could not bounce back to where we were a few weeks ago,” said a trader with a trading house in the Mediterranean.

“As soon as prompt cargoes get sold out, the market will stabilise,” said a trader with a major.

“Missing Iranian, Buzzard and Syrian barrels and ongoing delays with Kirkuk supplies will ensure that the market remains short on sour crude; accordingly substantial downside risk to Urals spreads will be limited for the time being,” said David Wech from JBC Energy.

Russia’s oil export duty for September is expected to jump by 17 percent to $393.8 per tonne from $336.6 in August following a surge in oil prices, which may also discourage exports.

Iraqi exports through the Turkey pipeline were again briefly halted due to sabotage on Wednesday.

In the Platts window, Vitol sold a Sept 2-6 Urals cargo in the Baltic to Eni at dated Brent minus $1.35 a barrel, some 20 cents weaker than quotes earlier this week, traders said.

In the Mediterranean, Vitol sold to Eni an 80,000-tonne Sept 3-7 cargo at dated Brent minus 70 cents, just a notch weaker than earlier prices.

Urals has stayed at a premium to Brent for almost two months due to a shortage of supplies of alternative grades in the region such as Iranian or Iraqi oil.

But upcoming refinery turnarounds in Europe and anticipation of a longer Russian September loading schedule on the back of higher Russian refinery maintenance, brought Urals back into a negative territory.

“Additionally, with peak demand for Iranian barrels usually seen over the summer months behind us, some of the tightness in the European crude market may be subsiding,” said Wech.

The chief oil trader at TNK-BP, Jonathan Kollek, said he would leave the Anglo-Russian oil venture, which faces an uncertain future as its owners seek to dissolve their fraught but highly lucrative partnership. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by James Jukwey)