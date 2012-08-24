Med crude-Urals offered stronger, Rosneft calls tender

MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Russian medium sour Urals crude was offered at stronger levels on Friday after a preliminary September loading plan from the Black Sea showed tight volumes, which traders said may also help support the grade in the Baltic.

Russia will cut Urals shipments from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk to 2.7 million tonnes in September from 3.3 million in August, the plan, seen by Reuters, showed.

The plan foresees an increase in exports from the Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga next month to 7.8 million tonnes from 7.4 million in August.

Traders said some cargoes were already leaving the Baltic for the Mediterranean, where the market is more tight.

“There are some prompt cargoes left in the north, but the picture will be different in a week,” one trader said.

In the Platts window, Trafigura showed a prompt cargo in the Baltic for loading Sept 3-7 at dated Brent minus $1.00, while Vitol was offering a vessel of the same size for loading Sept 5-9 at minus 80 cents, traders said.

Both offers were much stronger than a deal on Thursday at dated Brent minus $1.35 a barrel.

In the Mediterranean, Gunvor offered a Sept 7-11 Aframax of Urals ex-Novorossisk at dated Brent minus 10 cents, also much stronger than the last deal at minus 70 cents.

In tender news, Russian state oil company Rosneft issued its semi-annual crude tender, offering 2.0-7.0 million tonnes of Urals crude for loading in the Baltic port of Primorsk and 0.6-3.0 million tonnes of Urals from Ust-Luga from October to March, traders said.

It also offered Urals in cargoes of different size from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk.

Under the tender terms, it can sell between 0.84 and 2.52 million tonnes in Suezmax tankers and 0.96 to 2.88 million tonnes in Aframax cargoes.

Urals has stayed at a premium to Brent for almost two months due to a shortage of supplies of alternative grades in the region such as Iranian or Iraqi oil.

But upcoming refinery turnarounds in Europe and anticipation of a longer Russian September loading schedule, on the back of higher Russian refinery maintenance, brought Urals back into negative territory. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by David Holmes)