Med crude-Urals levels firm

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Spot differentials on Russia’s main crude oil export grade, medium sour Urals, firmed on Tuesday as the market continued to react to a smaller September export programme in the Mediterranean.

The final Urals export programmes have not yet been officialised and Russian state pipeline company Transneft may still add some cargoes in the south.

Upcoming European refinery maintenance has weakened demand and pushed Urals down from recent highs but the sours market remained tight due to absent Iranian crude oil and uncertain exports of alternative Iraqi Kirkuk.

In the Platts window, Vitol offered a 100,000 tonne cargo in the Baltic at dated Brent minus 70 cents loading Sept 8-12. Gunvor offered an 80,000 tonne cargo at dated Brent flat loading Sept 8-12 from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk.

But the Surgut tender results were said to be more representative of the market.

Surgut awarded three Urals cargoes via tender on Tuesday. Talmay won the 1 million barrel cargo loading Sept 12-13 from Novorossisk at dated Brent minus 40-45 cents, traders said.

Repsol won a Primorsk cargo loading Sept 12-13 at dated Brent minus 70-75 cents while Total won the Sept 15-16 Ust Luga cargo at discounts of 90-95 cents to dated, traders said.

Rosneft’s sell tender for four spot cargoes was due to close on Wednesday. The cargoes load from Primorsk on Sept 17-18, 19-20, 21-22 and 23-24.

Rosneft’s large semi-annual crude tender for cargoes loading over six months closes on Thursday.

Export delays on Iraqi Kirkuk have worsened to around 26 days to the point that no cargoes scheduled for August had yet loaded as of Tuesday morning, with the last July cargo only leaving the port on the same day. A pipeline attack on Monday has added to the delays, though some pumping has resumed.

September exports have been scheduled at 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to a preliminary programme, which assumes a contribution from the Kurdish Regional Government.

However, the KRG has threatened to stop exports through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline at the beginning of September. Arbil claims that Baghdad’s central government has continued to hold off on payments to oil companies, as the two sides continue a long-running dispute.

The KRG only recently restarted pipeline exports at the beginning of August after halting them in April.

In sweet grades, most September loading cargoes of Libyan crude have been placed, traders said. A few cargoes of Es Sider loading in the last 10 days of September still lingered.

The remaining cargoes have been slow to clear as the Libyan official selling prices (OSP) have yet to emerge and are later than usual. Libyan state oil company NOC has been known to surprise traders with unusually high OSPs. (Reporting by Julia Payne and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by William Hardy)