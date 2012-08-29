Med crude-Urals steady, Libyan prices raised

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Spot differentials on Russia’s medium sour Urals crude held steady in both north and south Europe on Wednesday while Libya’s state oil company NOC raised its September official selling prices.

A revised September Urals programme emerged with an additional cargo added to the Primorsk line up and one free position left open at Ust Luga.

Primorsk exports will be 5.9 million tonnes. The scheduled volume from the Black Sea port of Novorossisk was left unchanged at 2.7 mln tonnes in September, down from 3.3 mln tonnes August.

In the Platts window, Vitol returned to the window offering a 100,000 tonne Urals cargo at dated Brent minus 70 cents cif Rotterdam loading Sept 8-12.

The shorter Mediterranean Urals programme underpinned levels in the south. Some refiners have taken advantage of the price gap to send arbitrage cargoes to the Mediterranean.

The smaller programme comes at time when exports of alternative Iraqi Kirkuk are running nearly one month behind.

“Urals is momentarily expensive in the Mediterranean, and may come off in the North,” said one trader.

Libya’s NOC raised the OSP on its main export grade Es Sider by 60 cents to dated Brent minus 70 cents a barrel in September. El Sharara was set at the same price.

NOC has a recent history of surprising traders but many believed the latest set of prices were relatively fair.

“Maybe it’s fair. Saharan is much more expensive as well, last month they were extremely low,” said one lifter.

“September OSPs look reasonable, within our expectations,” said another term lifter.

Levels on Algeria’s naphtha rich Saharan Blend have firmed to a premium above the September OSP of dated Brent minus 80 cents. One trader said the grade was in range of a 50 to 80 cent discount to dated.

No fresh news was heard on Kazakh CPC Blend but several cargoes of Azeri Light were still available, said one seller of the grade.

Rosneft awarded its four spot loading Primorsk cargoes on Sept 17-18, 19-20, 21-22 and 23-24. Vitol was heard to be the winner, two traders said, and the level was said to be around dated Brent minus 80 cents. But these details could not be confirmed. (Reporting by Julia Payne, additional reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by William Hardy)