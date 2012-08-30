FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Med crude-Urals weakens in the north
August 30, 2012 / 5:06 PM / 5 years ago

Med crude-Urals weakens in the north

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russian Urals crude differentials declined in northern Europe on Thursday on signs of increased supplies, while levels held up in the south.

The drop in northern levels was expected by some traders and follows the emergence of a revised September loading programme with an extra cargo added to the Primorsk schedule.

URALS NWE

* In the Platts window, Vitol offered a 100,000-tonne cargo at dated minus $1.60 loading Sept. 9-13 at Primorsk. That was down from an offer at dated minus 70 cents on Wednesday.

URALS MED

* There was no bid or offer in the window on Thursday, but traders said levels were supported by tighter supplies.

* One trader valued an 80,000-tonne cargo at around dated minus 30 cents, on a par with price talks on Wednesday.

* The loading programme shows volumes from the Black Sea port of Novorossisk would amount to 2.7 million tonnes in September, down from 3.3 million tonnes August. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by James Jukwey)

