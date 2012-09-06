FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Med Crude-Urals weakens in south, Azeri strong
September 6, 2012 / 4:21 PM / in 5 years

Med Crude-Urals weakens in south, Azeri strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russian Urals crude differentials eased in the Mediterranean on Thursday due to a lower offer, while strong margins continued to lend support to Azeri Light.

URALS MED

* Litasco offered an 80,000-tonne cargo loading at Novorossiisk on Sept. 18-22 down to dated minus 65 cents, 10 cents below a similar offer on Wednesday. No bid was seen in the Platts window.

URALS NWE

* Trafigura bid for a Sept. 24-28 cargo from Primorsk at dated minus $2.00, at which point it withdrew the bid. That was some way below Wednesday’s assessment of dated minus $1.35. No offer was seen on Thursday.

OTHER GRADES

* Azeri Light drew further support. The grade has risen due to strong margins, particularly gasoline, say traders.

* Rosneft bid for a Sept. 30-Oct. 4 cargo at dated plus $2.60. On Wednesday, traders said an end-September cargo was sold at around dated Brent plus $2.50. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)

