CORRECTED-Med Crude-Urals stable in Baltic

(Corrects to show Urals was stable, not stronger) LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Russian Urals crude stayed flat in the Baltic on Monday with traders saying the grade should be able to catch up with a rally in the Mediterranean of the past week due to limited cargo availability. In the Platts window, BP bid for an Oct 22-26 cargo in the Baltic at dated Brent minus $1.60, unchanged from prices last week, traders said. It found no sellers. "The Baltic is catching up with the Med and I think the trend will prevail this week," a trader with a Russian trading house said. Last week, Urals rose to its highest levels in the Mediterranean since early September as traders said most of the October loading programme was cleared out. Russia's Saratov oil refinery, owned by Anglo-Russian crude producer TNK-BP, has resumed production after it caught fire last week, TNK-BP said on Monday. Iraqi Kurdistan's leading oil producer, Genel Energy, said it would keep crude exports flowing after the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) finally received an initial payment from Baghdad. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by William Hardy)