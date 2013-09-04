Med Crude-Urals rise in north as refiners run more sour grades

LONDON, Sep 4 (Reuters) - Spot differentials on Russia's medium sour Urals firmed in the north on Wednesday, following its rise in the south in the previous session, as refiners sought to use more sour crude instead of expensive sweet grades. The progressive fall of Libyan light sweet crude exports to just 80,000 barrels per day since end July has pushed up differentials on alternative grades such as Azeri Light, Kazakh CPC Blend and Saharan Blend to multi-month and multi-year highs, clobbering refining margins. With no end in sight for the protests gripping the north African country's oil industry, refiners are looking to alter their feedstock slate to accommodate more sour grades. In the Platts window, Vitol sold a 100,000-tonne Urals cargo to Petraco at dated Brent minus $1.00 cif Rotterdam loading Sept 23-27. "It is also stronger in the south, to the extent people are running more sour with sweets so expensive," one Mediterranean trader said. Adding to tight supplies was yet another outage on the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, which brings Urals alternative Iraqi Kirkuk crude to the market from the Turkish port of Ceyhan. After a bomb attack earlier this week, a shipping source said flows had still not resumed on Wednesday with loading delays now up to 18 days. Libya's patience with protesters who have halted its onshore oil output is running out and action against them nearer, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on Wednesday. The Eagle Trenton has sailed to the Zawiya port to deliver Brega crude oil, upon NOC's request, trading sources said earlier this week. The Hellas Warrior and the Sonangal Namibe tankers have been waiting at the Marsa al Hariga port since around mid-August after several promises they would be able to load. There were no new force majeures declared, traders said. European refineries will cut output by about 10 percent in the next two months through maintenance and reduced operating rates, but it will probably not be enough to pull the industry out of the doldrums, traders and industry officials said. Plant overhauls will take down 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of capacity in September and 1.25 million bpd in October, according to Reuters data and trading sources. Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, raised the price of its Arab Light crude in October to customers in Asia and the United States, while cutting prices to Europe and the Mediterranean, state oil company Saudi Aramco said on Tuesday. "The release of Saudi OSPs for October held few surprises. Arab Extra Light was increased across all regions and the spread between Arab Light and Arab Heavy was also widened globally as the Libyan outage tightened availability of lighter crude while weaker fuel oil cracks weighed on heavier crudes," JBC Energy consultancy said in a daily note.